459 AS completes formation flight with UH-1N

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kayli Rodriguez, 459th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, adjusts flight equipment during a formation flight over Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2025. The UH-1N Huey, initially crafted for casualty evacuation, has the capacity to accommodate six stretchers, eleven ambulatory patients, or two prone patients with medical technicians on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)