459 AS completes formation flight with UH-1N

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kayli Rodriguez, 459th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, dons a helmet before a UH-1N Huey formation flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. The 459 AS regularly conducts training missions to remain proficient with flight skills necessary to support contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)