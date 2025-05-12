Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459 AS completes formation flight with UH-1N [Image 1 of 9]

    459 AS completes formation flight with UH-1N

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Two UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron sit on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. The 459 AS maintains mission-ready aircrews for both UH-1N and C-12J Huron aircraft to conduct aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, and priority airlift missions throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 23:04
    VIRIN: 250509-F-SL055-1013
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, 459 AS completes formation flight with UH-1N [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

