459 AS completes formation flight with UH-1N

Two UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron sit on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. The 459 AS maintains mission-ready aircrews for both UH-1N and C-12J Huron aircraft to conduct aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, and priority airlift missions throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)