Alaskan people, animals receive no-cost care above Arctic Circle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members gather in the Kotzebue High School gymnasium for the Operation Arctic Innovative Readiness Training closing ceremonies April 18, 2025, in Kotzebue, Alaska. More than 120 joint service members participated in the mission that provided no-cost medical, dental and veterinarian services across 12 villages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)