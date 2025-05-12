Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaskan people, animals receive no-cost care above Arctic Circle [Image 39 of 44]

    Alaskan people, animals receive no-cost care above Arctic Circle

    KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    U.S. Public Health Service Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Dankmeyer, talks to crowd during an Operation Arctic Care Innovative Readiness Training Distinguished Visitor’s Day April 17, 2025, Kotzebue, Alaska. More than 120 joint service members participated in Operation Arctic Care IRT that provided no-cost medical, dental and veterinarian services across 12 Alaskan villages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

