Alaskan people, animals receive no-cost care above Arctic Circle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Public Health Service Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Dankmeyer, talks to crowd during an Operation Arctic Care Innovative Readiness Training Distinguished Visitor’s Day April 17, 2025, Kotzebue, Alaska. More than 120 joint service members participated in Operation Arctic Care IRT that provided no-cost medical, dental and veterinarian services across 12 Alaskan villages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)