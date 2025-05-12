U.S. Army Capt. Jared Scheler, Alaska Army National Guard 207th Aviation Regiment pilot, speaks to U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Rear Adm. Kis Hale, USPHS Assistant Surgeon General chief veterinarian officer, in an Alaska National Guard Black Hawk during an Operation Arctic Care Innovative Readiness Training Distinguished Visitor’s Day April 17, 2025, in Kotzebue, Alaska. More than 120 joint service members participated in the mission that provided no-cost medical, dental and veterinarian services across 12 Alaskan villages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
Alaskan people, animals receive no-cost care above Arctic Circle
