Alaskan people, animals receive no-cost care above Arctic Circle

Members of the U.S. Public Health Service smile during the Operation Arctic Care Innovative Readiness Training Distinguished Visitor’s Day at the Kotzebue High School in Kotzebue, Alaska, April 17, 2025. More than 120 joint service members participated in the mission that provided no-cost medical, dental and veterinarian services across 12 Alaskan villages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)