Alaskan people, animals receive no-cost care above Arctic Circle

U.S. Navy Lt. Matthew Comfort, 4th Dental Battalion dentist, speaks to a room of distinguished visitors at the Maniilaq Health Center in Kotzebue, Alaska, April 17, 2025, as part of Operation Arctic Care Innovative Readiness Training Distinguished Visitor’s Day. More than 120 joint service members participated in the mission that provided no-cost medical, dental and veterinarian services across 12 Alaskan villages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)