Alaskan people, animals receive no-cost care above Arctic Circle

U.S. Public Health Service Lt. Will Boyd, veterinarian, goes over a treatment plan for a cat with Kotzebue residents in Kotzebue High School in Kotzebue, Alaska, April 17, 2025, as part of Operation Arctic Care Innovative Readiness Training. More than 120 joint service members participated in the mission that provided no-cost medical, dental and veterinarian services across 12 Alaskan villages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)