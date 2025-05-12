Attendees of the Operation Arctic Care Innovative Readiness Training Distinguished Visitor’s Day stand for a group photo at the Maniilaq Health Center in Kotzebue, Alaska, April 17, 2025. More than 120 joint service members participated in the mission that provided no-cost medical, dental and veterinarian services across 12 Alaskan villages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
Alaskan people, animals receive no-cost care above Arctic Circle
