Alaskan people, animals receive no-cost care above Arctic Circle

Attendees of the Operation Arctic Care Innovative Readiness Training Distinguished Visitor’s Day stand for a group photo at the Maniilaq Health Center in Kotzebue, Alaska, April 17, 2025. More than 120 joint service members participated in the mission that provided no-cost medical, dental and veterinarian services across 12 Alaskan villages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)