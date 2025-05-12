Alaskan people, animals receive no-cost care above Arctic Circle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Troy Townsend, New Hampshire National Guard clinical social worker, serves food to Kotzebue, Alaska, residents, April 17, 2025, in the Kotzebue High School during an event. He was one of more than 120 joint service members who participated in Operation Arctic Care Innovative Readiness Training that provided no-cost medical, dental and veterinarian services across 12 Alaskan villages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)