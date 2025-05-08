37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hellenic Army paratroopers load onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, May 6, 2025. Stolen Cerberus is an annual bilateral training between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)