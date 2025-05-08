Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII

    ELEFSINA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Hellenic Army paratroopers prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, May 6, 2025. Through combined training efforts like Stolen Cerberus, NATO Allies strengthen their ability to collaborate effectively, enhancing military capabilities and reinforcing the collective stance that ensures security in the Balkan region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 06:00
    Photo ID: 9029136
    VIRIN: 250506-F-EV810-1804
    Resolution: 5813x3868
    Size: 12.64 MB
    Location: ELEFSINA AIR BASE, GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th AIrlift Wing
    C-130J.
    Super Hercules
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Stolen Cerberus

