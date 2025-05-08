37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hellenic Army paratroopers prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, May 6, 2025. Through combined training efforts like Stolen Cerberus, NATO Allies strengthen their ability to collaborate effectively, enhancing military capabilities and reinforcing the collective stance that ensures security in the Balkan region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)