37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steve Baker, 435th Contingency Response Group jumpmaster, looks out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules near the Megara Drop Zone Air Base, Greece, May 6, 2025, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII. The bilateral training included low-level defensive flying maneuvers, cargo airdrops, combat offloads for cargo pallets, and emergency medical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)