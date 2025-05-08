37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hellenic Army paratroopers prepare to conduct static line jumps from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, May 6, 2025. Stolen Cerberus improved overall coordination with the Hellenic Air Force assuring the U.S. is committed to increasing the capability, readiness and responsiveness of allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)