37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brennan Long, 37th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, retrieves static lines after a jump near the Megara Drop Zone Air Base, Greece, May 6, 2025, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII. Stolen Cerberus improved overall coordination with the Hellenic Air Force assuring the U.S. is committed to increasing the capability, readiness and responsiveness of allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)