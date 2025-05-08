Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII [Image 1 of 9]

    37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII

    ELEFSINA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brennan Long, 37th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, retrieves static lines after a jump near the Megara Drop Zone Air Base, Greece, May 6, 2025, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII. Stolen Cerberus improved overall coordination with the Hellenic Air Force assuring the U.S. is committed to increasing the capability, readiness and responsiveness of allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th AIrlift Wing
    C-130J.
    Super Hercules
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Stolen Cerberus

