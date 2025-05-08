37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIr Force Capt. Luciano Bartolozzi, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, and Capt. Zachary Robinson, 37th AS instructor pilot, fly in a three-plane formation with the Hellenic Air Force over the Saronic Gulf, Greece, during Stolen Cerberus XII May 6, 2025. Through combined training efforts like Stolen Cerberus, NATO Allies strengthen their ability to collaborate effectively, enhancing military capabilities and reinforcing the collective stance that ensures security in the Balkan region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)