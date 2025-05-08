Hellenic Army paratroopers load onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, May 6, 2025. Stolen Cerberus aimed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 06:00
|Photo ID:
|9029133
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-EV810-1012
|Location:
|ELEFSINA AIR BASE, GR
This work, 37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brenden Beezley