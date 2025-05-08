37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Hellenic Army paratrooper jumps from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at the Megara Drop Zone Air Base, Greece, May 6, 2025, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII. Stolen Cerberus aimed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)