    37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII [Image 4 of 9]

    37th AS, Hellenic Army conduct static line jumps during SCXII

    ELEFSINA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A Hellenic Army paratrooper jumps from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at the Megara Drop Zone Air Base, Greece, May 6, 2025, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII. Stolen Cerberus aimed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    86th AIrlift Wing
    C-130J.
    Super Hercules
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Stolen Cerberus

