Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG

U.S. Airman assigned to the 436th Maintenance Squadron conducts a demo weld during the Honorary Commander Tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2025. Honorary Commanders received a tour of the different units under the 436th Mission Generation Group to learn about their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
