Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG

Team Dover Honorary Commanders try on plate carriers during their tour of the 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2025. Honorary Commanders received a tour of the different units under the 436th Mission Generation Group to learn about their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)