Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Pereira, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel laboratory technician, explains the process of fuel testing during the Honorary Commander Tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2025. Honorary Commanders received a tour of the different units under the 436th Mission Generation Group to learn about their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)