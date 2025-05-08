Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG

    Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ancel Espinosa, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel equipment manager, briefs about Dover’s fuel truck capabilities during the Honorary Commander Tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2025. Honorary Commanders received a tour of the different units under the 436th Mission Generation Group to learn about their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

