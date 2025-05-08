U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ancel Espinosa, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel equipment manager, briefs about Dover’s fuel truck capabilities during the Honorary Commander Tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2025. Honorary Commanders received a tour of the different units under the 436th Mission Generation Group to learn about their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 18:07
|Photo ID:
|9026922
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-NO318-1459
|Resolution:
|5733x3814
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.