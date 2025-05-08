Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and Team Dover Honorary Commanders pose for a photo inside a C-5 Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2025. Honorary Commanders received a tour of units within the 436th Mission Generation Group to better understand their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)