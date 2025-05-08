Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Victoria Faires, 436th Aerial Port Squadron Fleet Services shift supervisor, briefs honorary commanders on trash disinfection at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2025. Trash that comes from overseas is disinfected through a combination of heat and pressure inside the waste sterilizer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)