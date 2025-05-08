Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG [Image 5 of 10]

    Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Victoria Faires, 436th Aerial Port Squadron Fleet Services shift supervisor, briefs honorary commanders on trash disinfection at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2025. Trash that comes from overseas is disinfected through a combination of heat and pressure inside the waste sterilizer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 18:07
    Photo ID: 9026920
    VIRIN: 250507-F-NO318-1738
    Resolution: 3895x2592
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    partnerships
    Honorary Commanders
    436th MGG

