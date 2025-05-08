Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Samuel Stiles, 436th Mission Generation Group training section chief, briefs Team Dover Honorary Commanders on equipment Airmen use to train at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2025. The field training demos are used to give Airmen real world maintenance practice without putting wear and tear on actual airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)