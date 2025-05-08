Honorary Commanders go behind the scenes at 436th MGG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Sheena-Raynee Baraoidan, 436th Aerial Port Squadron packing and crating technician, briefs Honorary Commanders on the processing of cargo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2025. The 436th APS's primary mission is to provide airlift support for the movement of cargo, mail and passengers to support worldwide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)