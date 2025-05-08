Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of Utah National Guard, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Keir Scoubes, land component commander, greets a 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) member at during Exercise Hydra on May 8, 2025 at Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Exercise Hydra tests cutting-edge technologies that redefine battlefield communication and rapid force projection. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bill Guilliam)
