    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    151st Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of Utah National Guard, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Keir Scoubes, land component commander, greets a 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) member at during Exercise Hydra on May 8, 2025 at Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Exercise Hydra tests cutting-edge technologies that redefine battlefield communication and rapid force projection. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bill Guilliam)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:34
    Joint Exercise
    AMC
    UTANG
    EXHYDRA

