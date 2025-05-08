U.S. Army service members of the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, over look the area of operations during Exercise Hydra, May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Exercise Hydra prepares our Total Force to respond decisively to the most complex threats of our time. From air superiority to SOF insertion, this exercise reinforces combat readiness across all domains. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bill Guilliam)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9026120
|VIRIN:
|250508-Z-MR022-1031
|Resolution:
|5622x4016
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.