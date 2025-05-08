Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises [Image 4 of 8]

    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    151st Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of Utah National Guard, speaks with members of 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, during Exercise Hydra on May 8, 2025 at Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Air and ground forces train side-by-side to refine integrated targeting, battlefield awareness, and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bill Guilliam)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:34
    Photo ID: 9026116
    VIRIN: 250508-Z-MR022-1035
    Resolution: 4481x3201
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Joint Exercise
    AMC
    UTANG
    EXHYDRA

