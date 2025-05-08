Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of Utah National Guard, speaks with members of 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, during Exercise Hydra on May 8, 2025 at Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Air and ground forces train side-by-side to refine integrated targeting, battlefield awareness, and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bill Guilliam)
