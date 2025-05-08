Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES 05.08.2025 Courtesy Photo 151st Wing

U.S. Army service members of the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, over look the area of operations during Exercise Hydra, May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. From special forces insertion to coordinated fires, Exercise Hydra builds joint combat power across the Utah National Guard, Air Force Reserves and active duty units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bill Guilliam)