    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises [Image 6 of 8]

    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    151st Wing

    U.S. Army service members of the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, over look the area of operations during Exercise Hydra, May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. From special forces insertion to coordinated fires, Exercise Hydra builds joint combat power across the Utah National Guard, Air Force Reserves and active duty units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bill Guilliam)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:34
    Photo ID: 9026119
    VIRIN: 250508-Z-MR022-1030
    Resolution: 5622x4016
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    Joint Exercise
    AMC
    UTANG
    EXHYDRA

