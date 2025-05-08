Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES 05.08.2025 Courtesy Photo 151st Wing

Service member from the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, preapares for the start of the exercise during Exercise Hydra, May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Military forces located in Utah showcase readiness and interoperability to dominate across air, land, and contested communication domains. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bill Guilliam)