Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

Photo By Master Sgt. Danny Whitlock | U.S. Army service members of the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, over look the area of operations during Exercise Hydra, May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Exercise Hydra prepares our Total Force to respond decisively to the most complex threats of our time. From air superiority to SOF insertion, this exercise reinforces combat readiness across all domains. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—The Utah Army and Air National Guard, in partnership with the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve, concluded Joint Exercise Hydra on May 8, 2025. The exercise demonstrated the lethality of cross-service collaboration and the value it brings to joint force readiness, innovation, and cultural evolution within the force, an essential step in building America’s combat power and enhancing homeland security.



Drawing inspiration from the legendary multi-headed serpent of Greek mythology, Hydra, the joint exercise incorporated the strength, adaptability, and coordination of a force capable of operating across multiple domains in unison. Designed to simulate modern challenges, Exercise Hydra brought together over 200 soldiers and airmen from multiple units within the Utah National Guard, Air Force, and Air Force Reserve.



Much like its mythological namesake, known for its resilience and ability to strike from multiple angles, the joint exercise showcased real-time battlespace visualization, enhanced targeting coordination, and extended operational reach through advanced technology and communication capabilities. These are critical components of developing wartime skills, deterring the enemy, and ensuring operational flexibility in dynamic threat environments.



Exercise Hydra is the Utah National Guard's answer to emerging and evolving threats. It blends innovative concepts with first-of-its-kind training to push the boundaries of joint operations, while supporting long-term goals in peace through strength and long-term strategic competition. The Exercise demonstrated joint force capability to project combat power across the full spectrum of operations.



"We must prepare for the future in different ways. The next fight will not be the same as previous fights. We will be required to think differently, plan differently, and act differently," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dan Boyack, the adjutant general, Utah National Guard. "We are focused on defending and strengthening our homeland while we adapt and innovate our wartime skills to be ready to respond and strike the enemy anywhere and anytime."



Building on concepts proven successful in previous years, planners for Exercise Hydra developed a unique scenario that combined multiple Army and Air Force units across several components. Together, they trained on joint targeting processes and communication platforms to maximize effects on exercise targets across the state and region, advancing both wartime skills and joint mission integration.



Exercise Hydra enhanced the ground command’s ability to visualize the battlespace in real time, showcasing the power of new connections between targeting platforms, artillery, and fighter aircraft—including B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, F-35 Lightning II fighters, KC-135 Stratotankers, AH-64 Apache helicopters, and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks. This improved capability increased overall battlefield flexibility and proved essential in coordinating precision across services, a testament to joint force readiness and lethality.



As the defense landscape evolves, the Utah National Guard remains committed to accelerating change, ensuring readiness, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. Exercise Hydra also marked a cultural shift within the Utah National Guard by providing soldiers and airmen the opportunity to share ideas, influence decisions and operational focus; advancing both combat readiness and fiscal responsibility through smarter, more efficient training initiatives.



“When leaders are willing to challenge the status quo, truly listen to the suggestions of those they lead, and accept any associated risks, the possibilities are endless,” said Boyack. “The team exceeded all my expectations with this exercise and I couldn’t be more proud of all they accomplished.”



The Utah National Guard remains committed to building strong, agile teams capable of defending the homeland and deploying globally in support of national security objectives. This ensures that when the next fight arrives, the Utah National Guard is prepared and at the cutting edge of modern warfare, with a joint force capability to project combat power wherever needed.