Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

Service member from the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, preapares for the start of the exercise during Exercise Hydra, May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Military forces located in Utah showcase readiness and interoperability to dominate across air, land, and contested communication domains. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bill Guilliam)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9026099
|VIRIN:
|250508-Z-MR022-1029
|Resolution:
|4858x3470
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
