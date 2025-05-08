Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES 05.08.2025 Courtesy Photo 151st Wing

U.S. Army service members of the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, prepare to recon the area of operations during Exercise Hydra, May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Exercise Hydra prepares our Total Force to respond decisively to the most complex threats of our time. From air superiority to SOF insertion, this exercise reinforces combat readiness across all domains. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bill Guilliam)