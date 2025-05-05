U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, converses with Adm. Datuk Zulhelmy, Malaysia’s chief of navy, and his wife during the International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025 welcoming ceremony, May 5, 2025. Koehler visited Singapore to participate in IMDEX Asia 25, an international showcase of the latest developments in maritime and defense technology, and to engage with allies and partners, deepen relationships, and discuss global security challenges. The visit underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)