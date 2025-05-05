U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25

Singapore Chief of Navy Rear Adm. Sean Wat, right, poses for a photo with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a meeting at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Singapore, May 5, 2025. Koehler visited Singapore to participate in International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025, an international showcase of the latest developments in maritime and defense technology, and to engage with allies and partners, deepen relationships, and discuss global security challenges. The visit underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
