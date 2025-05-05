Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25 [Image 10 of 20]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25

    SINGAPORE

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Singapore Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy bin Mohmad meet at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Singapore, May 5, 2025. Koehler visited Singapore to participate in International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025, an international showcase of the latest developments in maritime and defense technology, and to engage with allies and partners, deepen relationships, and discuss global security challenges. The visit underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 01:35
    Photo ID: 9022430
    VIRIN: 250505-N-UL352-1166
    Resolution: 7095x5068
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25 [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Singapore
    U.S. Navy
    Indo-Pacific
    IMDEX Asia 25
    IMSC 25

    OPTIONS

