U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25

Casey Mace, U.S. Embassy in Singapore Chargé d’Affaires, left, and Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left center, converse with Singapore Chief of Navy Rear Adm. Sean Wat during a meeting at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Singapore, May 5, 2025. Koehler visited Singapore to participate in International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025, an international showcase of the latest developments in maritime and defense technology, and to engage with allies and partners, deepen relationships, and discuss global security challenges. The visit underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)