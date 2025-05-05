U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25

U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis, center, poses for a photo with Warrant Officer of the Royal Australian Navy Andrew Bertoncin, left, and Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 Command Master Chief Tom E. Gilham II on Sembawang Naval Installation, May 5, 2025. Davis visited Singapore to participate in International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025, an international showcase of the latest developments in maritime and defense technology, and to engage with allies and partners, deepen relationships, and discuss global security challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
