U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, poses for a photo with Vice Adm. Kanchana Banagoda, commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, and his wife during the International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025 welcoming ceremony, May 5, 2025. Koehler visited Singapore to participate in International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025, an international showcase of the latest developments in maritime and defense technology, and to engage with allies and partners, deepen relationships, and discuss global security challenges. The visit underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy)