    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25 [Image 12 of 20]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25

    SINGAPORE

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    From left: Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73; Rear Adm. James Parkin, director of Navy develop, Royal Navy; Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet; Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, Royal Australian Chief of Navy; and Group Captain Shauna Graham, New Zealand’s defence advisor to Singapore, pose for a photo before a meeting on Sembawang Naval Installation, May 5, 2025. Koehler visited Singapore to participate in International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025, an international showcase of the latest developments in maritime and defense technology, and to engage with allies and partners, deepen relationships, and discuss global security challenges. The visit underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25 [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

