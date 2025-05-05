U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Republic of Singapore for IMDEX Asia 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, speaks during a meeting with senior military leaders from Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States on Sembawang Naval Installation, May 5, 2025. Koehler visited Singapore to participate in International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025, an international showcase of the latest developments in maritime and defense technology, and to engage with allies and partners, deepen relationships, and discuss global security challenges. The visit underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)