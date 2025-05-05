35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Alejandro Ramirez, 35th Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialist, examines an aircraft part for defects at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Early detection of cracks, corrosion, and other structural flaws allows maintenance teams to address issues before they lead to critical failures, directly enhancing aircraft safety and mission availability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)