U.S. Air Force Airman Alejandro Ramirez, 35th Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialist, examines an aircraft part for defects at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Early detection of cracks, corrosion, and other structural flaws allows maintenance teams to address issues before they lead to critical failures, directly enhancing aircraft safety and mission availability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 22:17
|Photo ID:
|9019898
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-EP621-1195
|Resolution:
|7956x5304
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS