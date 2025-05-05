35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Villalta, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology specialist, uses a computer numerical control mill on a component at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Through strict compliance with technical orders and fabrication standards, Metals Technology ensures every component meets required specifications, supporting aircraft reliability and interoperability with allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

