35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness

U.S. Air Force Airman Alejandro Ramirez, 35th Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialist, examines aircraft parts for defects at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Strict compliance with inspection standards and technical data ensures that all findings are accurate and actionable, reinforcing mission reliability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)