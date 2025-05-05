35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Villalta, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology specialist, welds components at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Through strict compliance with technical orders and fabrication standards, Metals Technology ensures every component meets required specifications, supporting aircraft reliability and interoperability with allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)