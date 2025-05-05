35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jerrick Johnson, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance specialist, paints an aircraft component at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Regular maintenance keeps aircraft mission-capable and ready to deploy quickly, supporting rapid response to dynamic regional challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)