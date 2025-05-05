U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jerrick Johnson, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance specialist, paints an aircraft component at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Regular maintenance keeps aircraft mission-capable and ready to deploy quickly, supporting rapid response to dynamic regional challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
This work, 35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.