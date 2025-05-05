35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Alejandro Ramirez, 35th Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialist, examines a part for defects at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Inspection of materials and components ensures that systems meet structural and safety requirements, supporting modernization efforts and mission readiness of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)