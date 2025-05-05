Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness [Image 1 of 8]

    35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A computer numerical control mill is used on a component at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Metals technology provides precision machining, welding, and fabrication services that restore, modify, or enhance critical aircraft components, ensuring the structural integrity needed for safe and reliable flight operations in both training and combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 22:17
    Photo ID: 9019891
    VIRIN: 250501-F-EP621-1088
    Resolution: 6092x4061
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, 35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Mission Ready
    Fabrication Flight
    35th Maintenance Squadron

