35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness

A computer numerical control mill is used on a component at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Metals technology provides precision machining, welding, and fabrication services that restore, modify, or enhance critical aircraft components, ensuring the structural integrity needed for safe and reliable flight operations in both training and combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 22:17
|Photo ID:
|9019891
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-EP621-1088
|Resolution:
|6092x4061
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
