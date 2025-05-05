35th MXS fabrication flight ensures mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A computer numerical control mill is used on a component at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Metals technology provides precision machining, welding, and fabrication services that restore, modify, or enhance critical aircraft components, ensuring the structural integrity needed for safe and reliable flight operations in both training and combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)